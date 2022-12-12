Youth Congress activists pedal rickshaws to protest drop-off levy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Stepping up campaign against pick and drop system at the city railway station, Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana today pedalled a cycle rickshaw outside the station. He, along with his supporters, who were holding party flags and posters, raised slogans in protest. They also marched outside the station during protest.

Slamming the administration and the authorities, Lubana said, “This is an additional loot on the common man’s pocket. There is no need for this toll. How can a person enter and exit the station in six minutes.”

Lubana said pedalling a cycle rickshaw was his symbolic protest against all price hikes because common people were unable to use motorised vehicles.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress vice president, Sandeep Kumar said, “There will be more such protests till toll barriers are removed from the station or some big relief is provided to commuters.”

Chaos is regularly witnessed in the exit area of the parking lot at the Chandigarh Railway Station with frequent fights or heated arguments between staff and passengers over hefty fee under the six-minute rule for the pick-up and drop-off facility.

After six-minute upto 15 minutes, there is Rs 50 charge for parking. And this lapse of this period it goes up to whopping Rs 200 for time spent over 30 minutes inside the station.

Commuters say the free six-minute period gets exhausted as drivers remain stranded in long queues due to arguments at the exit counter. As a result, vehicles looking for a quick exit within the stipulated time are held up and forced to pay for the delay.

Passengers also lament that due to the six-minute free window, traffic jams have also increased outside the station. Auto-rickshaw drivers and cabbies desist from entering the chargeable zone. Passengers are asked to take a walk on the plea that they cannot afford being charged for overstay in the zone.