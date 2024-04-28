Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti, who had contested the Municipal Corporation polls from Dadu Majra, today joined the BJP along with nearly 100 supporters.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and party candidate for city Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon welcomed Toti in the party.

Tandon said Toti’s decision to join the BJP along with his supporters to contribute to the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India was commendable. He said Toti had secured 4,500 votes during civic body election from Dadu Majra.

Tandon said he has accepted BJP membership without making any demand.

Lawyers join BJP

In another event, advocate Shiv Kumar Nagpal and his team from Bharat Ratna Atal District Mandal No. 24 have also joined the BJP today.

BJP state general secretary Amit Jindal said 10 lawyers, including District Bar Association Treasurer Vijay Kumar Aggarwal, have joined the BJP. Apart from the treasurer, other lawyers Rahul Bhanot, Shubham Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anurag Kaushik, Nitin Verma, Kinshu Mittal, Sukhbir Vohra, Karan Khanna and Akash Sharma have joined the BJP.

BJP vice president Devinder Singh Babla and former Mayor Rajesh Kalia were present on the occasion.

