Chandigarh Youth Congress protests LPG price hike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Leaders of the local Youth Congress today protested against the increase in the price of the LPG.

Staging a protest against the LPG price hike, city Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana demanded that the BJP-led Central Government should bring the rising fuel prices under control.

Carrying LPG cylinders on their shoulders, they raised slogans such as “roll back fuel price hike”. They said they were returning the cylinders to gas agencies since it had become practically unaffordable for them to get these refilled. The pressure on the pocket was enormous, they said.

The protest rally, which began at Sector 25, concluded in a mass demonstration. Participants raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government. They carried empty LPG cylinders on their shoulders to highlight the intensity of the impact on the poor and middle class families.

Speaking on the occasion, Lubana said the hike in the prices of LPG cylinders would cause a financial burden on the poor and middle class families. He pointed out that the steep hike in the prices of petrol and diesel had also caused direct and indirect financial burden on poor people. He also spoke about traditional wood stoves saying that poor families had no option but to go back to the age-old stoves, if the hike in LPG prices was not withdrawn.

