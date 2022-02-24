Youth Congress says MP ‘missing’

Chandigarh, February 23
Carrying “missing” posters, the Chandigarh Youth Congress today protested against local MP Kirron Kher in front of her house in Sector 8.
Party president Manoj Lubana said, “An unprecedented blackout in the history of Chandigarh, no electricity in most parts of the city for more than 24 hours. The Administration, under the BJP government, wants to privatise the profit-making Electricity Department. However, MP Kiron Kher is missing.”
“Apparently, she is missing since she was elected. It has been a complete failure on the part of the UT Administration that allowed such a blackout to take place. For the past 20 days, powermen had been announcing that they would go on a strike for three days,” he said. —
