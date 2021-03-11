Youth Congress takes out candle march in memory of Sidhu Moosewala in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Activists of the Punjab Youth Congress and Chandigarh Youth Congress held a candlelight march in memory of Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, here at the Punjab Congress Bhawan.

The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead in broad daylight.

Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon said the situation of law and order in Punjab had deteriorated. He said shooting in broad daylight in this manner raises a big question mark on the Punjab Government and the state police.

Dhillon said in the recent past, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government withdrew security from many VIPs, including Moosewala, which was promoted in the media for its political gain and publicity. He said the security withdrawal list was also released, which led to the incident. Dhillon said security was withdrawn due to political vendetta.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said security is provided by the police administration to a leader of any organisation or political party only on the basis of the Intelligence and the AAP government immediately withdrew security or reduced it from its political opponents. With the release of the list, these leaders have been directly targeted by anti-social elemenst.

Death mourned in Mohali

Mohali: A candlelight march, along with a mourning meeting, was held in Mohali today against the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The march ended at the lights of Phase 3-5. Mohali Municipal Corporation Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, District Youth Congress president Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu were also present.