Youth exchange programme launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The 7-day 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme was launched by the Nehru Yuva Kendra in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs here today. The programme will conclude on October 16. In the inaugural session of this programme organised at NITTTR, Sector 26, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rupesh Kumar, NITTR Director BR Gurjar, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan State Director Paramjit Singh and District Youth Officer Sanjana Vatts were present.

Referring to the problems of tribal areas, the adviser said that undoubtedly those areas are backward, but they have their own distinct cultural identity in India.

District Youth Officer Ms Sanjana Vatts said that in this 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, 200 participants, consisting of 100 boys and 100 girls, are from 9 districts of the country affected by naxalism and terrorism. Participants from districts Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, Chhatra, Gumla, Latehar, and West Singhbhum of Jharkhand, Gadchiroli of Maharashtra, and Kandamal, Kalahandi, and Malkangiri of Orissa have reached Chandigarh to participate in the programme.