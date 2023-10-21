Youth fests crucial for students’ overall development: Haryana Guv

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 20

Youth festivals play an important role in the all-round development of students.

This was stated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today while he was addressing the gathering on the concluding day of the three-day 46th Zonal Youth Festival at GMN College in Ambala Cantonment.

Students of nearly 20 colleges of Ambala zone participated in the youth festival. SD College Ambala Cantonment won the overall trophy.

The Governor said, “Along with education, events like youth festivals have great importance in the all-round development of students. Such events prove to be a milestone in preserving our Indian folk art, music, dance, culture and traditions as well as passing them on to the next generation. Cultural and creative activities motivate students to achieve excellence as well as hone their talents and also enlighten the mind.”

Dr Rohit Dutt, Principal of GMN College, and Maha Singh Poonia, Director, Youth and Cultural Affairs, Kurukshetra University, were among those present on the occasion.

Later, the Governor met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala Cantonment.

