Youth found dead at Dhakoli

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 2

The body of a 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in a secluded area of Dhakoli this morning. The deceased has been identified as Vinod, a resident of Peermuchhalla, who was earlier employed as a helper at a scrap dealer’s shop.

The kin of the deceased said he was in distress after losing his job and had gone missing from home last evening. The police are investigating the matter under section 174 of the CrPC.—