Youth found dead in Ambala

Ambala, June 18
The body of a youth with a bullet injury in the back was found on the Khaira village road today. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet, a resident of Danipur village. Gurjant suffered a bullet injury in the incident. He was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Naggal SHO Rishipal said, “We got information about a body lying on the road and another youth suffered a bullet injury.”
