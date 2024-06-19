Youth found dead in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 18

The body of a youth with a bullet injury in the back was found on the Khaira village road today. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet, a resident of Danipur village. Gurjant suffered a bullet injury in the incident. He was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Naggal SHO Rishipal said, “We got information about a body lying on the road and another youth suffered a bullet injury.”

