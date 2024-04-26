Zirakpur: Youth found dead in eatery washroom

Zirakpur, April 25
An unidentified youth was found dead in mysterious condition in the washroom of a multinational food outlet here this afternoon.
“The youth entered the outlet and before placing the order went to the washroom. When the washroom door was opened with the help of staff, the youth was found unconscious. The police were informed and the youth was taken to the Dera Bassi hospital,” the staff said.
The body has been kept in the mortuary for identification purpose and further proceedings.
