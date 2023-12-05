Youth found dead in train toilet

Panchkula, December 4
A youth allegedly hanged himself on a train today. Officials of the government railway police said the body of the unidentified youth had been shifted to the Government Hospital, Kalka.
Satpal Singh, SHO of Government Railway police, Kalka, said the youth was found hanging in the toilet of one of the coaches of Chandigarh Garib Rath Express. It was noticed by one of the helpers around 8.20 am. He said the victim was found hanging from a pipe in the toilet. “We have kept the body at the Government Hospital, Kalka, for identification,” he said.
