Youth gets 6-month RI in drugs case

Chandigarh, March 31
A local court sentenced a 29-year-old youth to six months of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the convict. The police had arrested Vinod, the convict, on April 4, 2019, with 10-gm heroin. —
