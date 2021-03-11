Youth held for impersonation

Chandigarh: A youth has been arrested for impersonation in the firemen recruitment physical test conducted at the Police Lines, Sector 26. Complainant Satpal Singh, Station Fire Officer and in charge of the attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26, had reported that Sumit Kumar of Hisar was caught while appearing for a physical test by impersonating a candidate. The police had registered a case. Earlier, three youths were found impersonating in the physical test. They were arrested along with two candidates. TNS
Man abuses SMO in office, nailed
Dera Bassi: The police have arrested a Pragpur village resident on a charge of abusing the Dera Bassi SMO, Dr Sangeeta Jain, and obstructing her from performing her job. The suspect, Gurdeep Singh, was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. In her complaint lodged with the police, the doctor said she was in her office when the man forcibly entered the office and started abusing her and other officials. She tried to calm him down, but when he did not listen, she called the police and registered a complaint.
