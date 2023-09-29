 Youth held for stealing laptop : The Tribune India

Youth held for stealing laptop

Youth held for stealing laptop

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dhiraj, alias Dhiru (22), of Dhanas has been arrested for stealing a laptop from the PGI. The police said two laptops and 25 mobile phones stolen from parts of the city had been recovered from him. Padma Gurmad, a radio diagnosis student at the PGI, had lodged a theft complaint with the police on September 25. TNS

Biker dies in hit-and-run

Mohali: A motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding car near the Kurali bypass around 9 pm on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Jagjit Singh, used to run a grocery shop and was returning from Kharar on his bike when a speeding car hit him. He fell and sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. His brother Amarinder Singh, who was with him, had noted down the registration number of the car and gave it to the police. A case of hit-and-run has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Sadar Kurali police station on Wednesday. TNS

One arrested in arms case

Mohali: The police arrested Anandpur Sahib native Vikas Sharma with two pistols at a housing society in Kharar. Cops said the suspect did not possess a licence and was booked under the Arms Act at the City Kharar police station on September 27. TNS

Blood donation camp held

Fatehgarh Sahib: To celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the District Bar Association (DBA) organised a blood donation camp here on Thursday. District and Sessions Judge Arun Gupta and Additional Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur inaugurated the camp and motivated all to donate blood so as to save precious lives. A team from the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, collected more than 100 units of blood on the occasion. DBA president Varinder Singh Dhillon said advocates, judges and others donated blood. OC

Chandigarh police shiftS 159 pERSONNEL

Chandigarh: In a major rejig, 159 police personnel have been shifted by the UT Police Department. The in-charge of police post Sector 22, SI Sureinder Singh and that of PGI police post Chandermukhi have also been transferred. They have been replaced by SI Vivek Kumar and SI Babita Bal respectively. The in-charge of Burail police post, SI Hawa Singh, has been replaced by SI Naveen. The transfer orders have been issued by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. TNS

Bins distributed among traders

Chandigarh: Nominated councillor Anil Masih provided twin litter bins to shopkeepers at Punjab Engineering College shopping centre as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada. Office-bearers of the PEC Employees Union and Market Committee members were present on the occasion. TNS

Eye consultation at GMCH-32

Chandigarh: The Department of Ophthalmology at GMCH-32, in partnership with VisionSpring, SightLife International, and VISION2020-The Right to Sight, is set to host a one-day state consultation. The event, scheduled for September 29, aims charting a collective path forward in quest for universal eye health. TNS

IMF takes part in Eid festivities

Chandigarh: Satnam Singh Sandhu, convener, Indian Minorities Foundation, joined hands with the Muslim community to celebrate Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi at Sabri Masjid, Sector 45. Sandhu along with Muslim leaders and community members participated in a vibrant procession. TNS

City girls win 3-match series

Chandigarh: Chandigarh girls registered a 99-run win over Jammu & Kashmir to claim a 2-0 lead in the three-match friendly series. Batting first, Chandigarh Eves scored 190/8. In reply, the hosts succumbed to 91 runs as Parushi claimed a five-wicket haul. The final match of the series will be played on September 30. TNS

GDSD College tennis champ

Chandigarh: GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter College Tennis (women) Championship for the session 2023-24. The team from Panjab University Campus claimed the second position, and DAV College, Sector 10, finished third. TNS

UTCA seeks more funds from bcci

Chandigarh: UT Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon attended the 92nd AGM of the BCCI in Goa. He expressed gratitude to the BCCI secretary for providing field equipment. He demanded more budget allocations for the association and sought permanent membership.

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

20 cows die mysteriously in Batala

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

No eco clearance, Chandigarh scraps 2 housing projects at IT Park

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Two held for blackmailing Delhi woman

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

Farmers start 3-day rail blockade

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered