Youth held in Arms Act case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth with a knife. The suspect, Jitu Singh, a resident of Dadu Majra, was arrested near a temple close to Panjab University. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Sector 11 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh