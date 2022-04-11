Hallo Majra youth held with 3 stolen bikes

Chandigarh, April 10
The police have arrested a youth while riding a stolen motorcycle bearing fake number. Later, the police recovered two more stolen motorcycles from him.
The suspect has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra.
The police said they had information that the suspect riding a stolen motorcycle was roaming in the area following which a naka was laid near the Hallo Majra light point and the suspect was stopped for checking. He failed to produce the documents of the motorcycle.
During investigation, the police found that the motorcycle was stolen from Ambala Cantt, regarding which an FIR was registered on April 6. The police then recovered two more motorcycles from his possession. It is being verified from where these bikes were stolen.
