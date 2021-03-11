Youth held with luxury car

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The police have arrested a Sector 38 (West) resident, Manish Kumar (21), and recovered a luxury car from his possession. On April 21, the police got information that a person was roaming in a Cruize car bearing a fake number in Maloya. The police reached a car washing centre in Maloya. After a while, the Cruize came there.

The driver gave his name as Manish Kumar, but could not produce any documents related to the car. On a search, an RC and the original number plate were recovered from the car. A case under Sections 473, 476 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station.

Accused Manish was earlier arrested by the Sector 36 police station on August 25, 2020, under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323 and 325 of the IPC and was booked under the NDPS Act at Maloya on February 15, 2021. He was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. —