Youth held with luxury car

Chandigarh, April 22
The police have arrested a Sector 38 (West) resident, Manish Kumar (21), and recovered a luxury car from his possession. On April 21, the police got information that a person was roaming in a Cruize car bearing a fake number in Maloya. The police reached a car washing centre in Maloya. After a while, the Cruize came there.
The driver gave his name as Manish Kumar, but could not produce any documents related to the car. On a search, an RC and the original number plate were recovered from the car. A case under Sections 473, 476 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station.
Accused Manish was earlier arrested by the Sector 36 police station on August 25, 2020, under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323 and 325 of the IPC and was booked under the NDPS Act at Maloya on February 15, 2021. He was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...