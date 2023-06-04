Youth held with nine stolen phones

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

The police have arrested a youth with nine stolen mobile phones.

The suspect has been identified as Avinash (19), alias Gutra, from Mauli Jagran village in Chandigarh.

The arrest was made following a complaint by Pradeep Vasi, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, on May 27 wherein he had reported theft of two mobile phones and a purse from his rented house.

On his complaint, a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station. The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch, Sector 26, for further investigation. The suspect was later arrested and his interrogation led to recovery of a total of nine stolen mobile phones.