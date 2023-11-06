Youth held with six stolen bikes

Chandigarh, November 5
The Chandigarh police have arrested a youth and recovered six stolen motorcycles, all without registration number plates, from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Simranjeet Singh, alias Sabby, a resident of Kumbra village in Sector 68, Mohali district.
Earlier, a case of theft of a two-wheeler was registered on the complaint of a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh, on March 14 this year. On November 3, keeping in view the festival season, a police team on patrol duty arrested Sabby and seized the stolen two-wheeler from his possession.
During the course of investigation, five more motorcycles were recovered from him.
