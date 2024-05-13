Youth injured in clash between neighbours

Chandigarh, May 12
A 20-year-old youth was assaulted by a man and his son at Dadu Majra. The victim, identified as Rohit, received 18 stitches near an eye.
The altercation between Rohit’s family and their neighbours, Ashok and his son Sumit, alias Babu, occurred over removing an electricity wire. Rohit alleged that he was hit with a rod.
The police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.
A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Maloya police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery