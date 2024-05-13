Youth injured in clash between neighbours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

A 20-year-old youth was assaulted by a man and his son at Dadu Majra. The victim, identified as Rohit, received 18 stitches near an eye.

The altercation between Rohit’s family and their neighbours, Ashok and his son Sumit, alias Babu, occurred over removing an electricity wire. Rohit alleged that he was hit with a rod.

The police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Maloya police station.

