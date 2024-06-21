Youth killed in accident, kin vandalise police car at Balongi

Mohali, June 20
An irate mob vandalised a police vehicle and staged a protest outside the Balongi police station after one person died and another was injured in a truck-bike collision.
The deceased Sagar, 23, and the injured Mithun were going on a bike from Dhanas to Mataur when a truck hit them. After the incident, irate family members and friends staged a protest at the accident site and pelted stones at the truck and a police vehicle as the police tried to remove the victims from the spot. The protesters demanded action against the truck driver, Bikker Singh.
Balongi SHO Sumit Mor said, “A few cops have received minor injuries because of the protesters. We have CCTV footage of the incident and round 20 persons have been booked.”
