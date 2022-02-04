Youth killed in hit-and-run near Dera Bassi

Mohali, February 3
A 23-year-old youth was killed when his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car near Bizzadpur village that falls under the Dera Bassi police station late last night. The victim has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, who lived with his elder brother at a brick-kiln in Miyapur village of Dera Bassi.
The police said Abhishek was going from Miyapur village to Dera Bassi with his friend Sanju around 9.30 pm. When they reached Bizzadpur village, a car coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle, leaving both of them injured. They were rushed to the GMCH-32, where doctors declared Abhishek brought dead. His friend has been admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered against the unknown car driver. —
