Youth killed in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 25

A car hit three youths, who were riding a motorcycle, on the railway overbridge on the highway last night. Rinku (30), from Sanoli Kalan village, Panipat, was killed. Kapil, who was injured in the accident, said they were going to Zirakpur from Lalru when a car hit them from behind and sped away. Rinku died on the spot.

#Mohali #Panipat #Zirakpur