Youth killed in hit-&-run in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 29

An unidentified youth died after being hit by a vehicle near the Mubarikpur-Trivedi Camp railway underpass on Friday evening.

The police said the youth appeared to be a migrant labour. He was crossing the road on foot when an unidentified vehicle crushed him and sped away.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.