Youth killed in Mohali hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

In a hit-and-run, a pedestrian was killed when an unknown vehicle knocked him down here today. The youth is yet to be identified.

In his statement to the police, an eyewitness to the incident, Jarnail Singh, said he was going to his relative’s house in his car around 2.30 pm. He said when he reached the bridge in front of a mall in Ballomajra, he saw a speeding car hitting the youth and fleeing. He called up the ambulance and got the injured person admitted to the PGI, where he died during treatment.

Bhagat Ram, investigating officer, said on the statement of Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, a case had been registered against the unknown car driver. The police have kept the body in the hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours for identification purpose. They were also searching for the car driver, the police said. —