Youth killed in Panchkula colony, eight in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 26

The police today claimed to have arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the murder of a youth at Indira Colony in Sector 17 here within 24 hours of the crime.

The suspects have been identified as Sant Ram, Mahesh and Deepak, all residents of Indira Colony, Rohit, Joginder, Raju, Rahul and Mukul, alias Mastram, all residents of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula.

In his complaint to the police on December 24, Divyanshu, a resident of Mauli, Chandigarh, had stated that he, along with victim Mukesh, alias Munna, and Rishabh, were going to buy some goods 10 to 12 boys attacked Mukesh with sharp weapons and sticks after having a verbal duel.

He stated that Sant Ram stabbed Mukesh with a knife. Rahul and others hurled bricks and stones at the victim, injuring him badly. The complainant stated that when he raised the alarm, people living nearby arrived at the scene following which the suspects ran away.

Seriously injured Mukesh was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

The police arrested the main suspects, Sant Ram and Mahesh, yesterday. They were produced in a court today, which remanded them in two-day police custody. The six other suspects were arrested today and would be produced in court tomorrow.

Sector 16 police post incharge Gurpal Singh said the suspects had a fight with the victim on December 23 evening and were waiting for an opportunity to take revenge. As soon as they saw Mukesh, they surrounded him and attacked him.