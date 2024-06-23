Youth leadership and training camp inaugurated at Panjab University

Department of Youth Welfare, PU

The department inaugurated a seven-day youth leadership and training camp. The opening session was attended by about 100 students from 27 colleges and institutions affiliated with the university. The Additional Solicitor General of India and former Member of Parliament, Satya Pal Jain, inaugurated the event with Controller of Examinations, Prof Jagat Bhushan.

Punjab Engineering College, Chd

The inaugural ceremony of a short-term course on ‘Numerical Modelling for Geotechnical Applications through Plaxis 2D/3D’ was held at the college. The course is being organised by the Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) Chandigarh Chapter in collaboration with PEC, Chandigarh; the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar; and M/S Innovative Systel, SAS Nagar, Mohali. The short-term course aims to equip participants with advanced skills in numerical modelling using Plaxis 2D/3D software, focusing on its application in geotechnical engineering.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh