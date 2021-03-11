Youth molests morning walker in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 5
The police have booked an unidentified youth for trying to molest and attack a woman while she was taking her dog for a walk in the morning hours on the road separating Sector 15 and10.
The victim, a resident of Sector 15, in her complaint to the police said the youth came close to her and tried to molest her. He slapped her on the face and started running. She tried to chase him but the assailant ran towards a park along the main road in Sector 10.
She said an old man in the residential area, who saw the suspect running, told her about the direction in which the accused had escaped.
A case under section 323 and 354 of IPC has been registered against an unidentified youth at the Women Police Station of Sector 5.
