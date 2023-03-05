Youth must work to make India ‘vishwaguru’: Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

In collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Panjab University (PU) organised G20 youth international seminars.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, in his inaugural address, encouraged the students to work for the welfare of the society and to make India a ‘vishwaguru’ again. Giving examples from his real life experiences, he asserted that time management is very important and youth of the country has a potential to take country to new heights.

Guest of Honour Justice Sabina, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court, said: “Once the youth is given responsibility and opportunity, success story is a foregone conclusion.”

Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said: “Universities are the breeding ground for startups.”

Dr Madhumita Kothari, Senior Advisor, United Nations International Seabed Authority, highlighted the potential of seabed for future research. She further encouraged the students to do research on marine resources.

Earlier, Prof Renu Vig, PU Vice-Chancellor, in her address traced the historical evolution of industrial revolution and shared how the future of India lays in innovation and inter-disciplinary research.

After the inaugural session, four parallel panel discussions were held at various venues. The valedictory session was address by Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Rajya Sabha.