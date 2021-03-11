Youth nabbed with heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Dadu Majra resident has been arrested by the district crime cell of the UT police with 27 gm of heroin. The suspect, identified as Dheeraj Sharma (28), was nabbed from Sector 40. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Theft at house in Sector 30

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported from a house in Sector 30. Complainant Gurmukh Singh alleged that the thief broke the lock of house number 347 and committed the theft. The house owner is out of station. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Two assault neighbour, booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked two persons, Vipan Kumar (44) and Manoj Kumar (42), for allegedly assaulting their neighbour. Complainant Harminder Pal Singh, a resident of house number 1362/2, Sector 30, reported that his neighbours, residents of house number 1363/2, trespassed into his house and assaulted him with a bottle. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

ABVP stages protest

Chandigarh: The Panjab University unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest demanding strict and necessary action to better the prevailing conditions in Punjab. “The Aam Aadmi Party has failed to keep its citizens safe and has become the prime example of how a government should not be run. Frequent shootings, murders, etc, have become a norm and such events have shaken the entire state of Punjab to its core and have also revealed the downside of law and order in the state,” said Aditya Takiar, ABVP secretary, Punjab. TNS

Office software launched

Chandigarh: An office-management software for the institutes was launched by Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Director, Technical Education (DTE) and Director, Higher Education (DHE), UT, at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (Diploma Wing), Sector 26, here on Tuesday. This Application will be helpful in reaching out a particular information/data in one click with regard to several subjects/heads under these departments. TNS

Throwball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Amateur Throwball Association of Chandigarh will organise trials to select local teams, at CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7, on June 2 (5 pm). The selected teams will participate in the Junior National Throwball Championship to be held at Tenali (Andhra Pradesh) from June 17 to 19. TNS

Mahajan trains Manipur coaches

Chandigarh: Surinder Mahajan, joint secretary, Badminton Association of India, and general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, conducted a coaches’ training programme organised at Imphal. As many as 25 coaches from various districts of the state took part in the event, which concluded on Tuesday. TNS

Warm welcome

Chandigarh: PM Narendra Modi being received by Punjab Governor & UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit as Manohar Lal Khattar, CM, Haryana, Bhagwant Mann, CM, Punjab, and MP Kirron Kher look on at the Chandigarh airport on Tuesday. The PM was on way to Shimla. TRIBUNE PHOTO