Youth rams SUV into barricades

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth has been arrested for ramming his SUV into the police barricades near CCET College in Sector 26. Head Constable Sudhir reported that a naka was laid near the college when Kshitij Sethi of Sector 20, Panchkula, rammed his vehicle into the barricades. A case under Section 279 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

2 held for drinking outside club

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons for consuming liquor and creating a nuisance outside a club in Sector 26. The police said Sahil Kumar (22), a native of Chamba, HP; and Rohit (27) of Sector 32 had been arrested near a club. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Minerva in semis of U-15 league

Mohali: Minerva Academy defeated Football-4-Change 14-5 to enter the semifinals of the U-15 I League. The academy stormed in the through the group stages undefeated and secured their spot in the semis. Chetan opened the team’s account in the opening minute of the match, while Azam doubled the lead in the 6th minute, followed by Tony’s strike in the 9th minute. The team scored nine points in three matches. TNS

Commissioner XI wins cricket meet

Chandigarh: The Commissioner XI team won the PSCC T20 Cricket League. In the final, the side defeated GOMCO, Patiala, by 16 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur. Amit Parashar was adjudged the Man of the Match and Sherry Saini w as named Man of the Series. TNS

Judoka wins silver medal

Mohali: Judoka Vansh, a student of Sri Sukhmani International School, claimed silver medal in the Mohali District Karate Championship held at DAV Public School, Dera Bassi. Vansh lost the final by a hairline margin. TNS

Players honoured

Chandigarh: As many as 17 taekwondo demonstrators were awarded for achieving medals during the 7th Emerald Taekwondo Championship and Annual Award Ceremony at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9. The winners were awarded in different age groups. TNS

Savgunn wins 2 gold medals

Chandigarh: Class III student Savgunn Kaur Kalsi won two gold medals in two categories — speed kicking and breaking at the 7th Emerald Taekwando championship held at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9-B, here. TNS

St Stephen's school wins

Chandigarh: Jasgun and Harmanjot scored two goals each as St Stephens School, Sector 45, recorded a 5-1 win over Royal FC, during the ongoing Chandigarh Youth Football League.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula