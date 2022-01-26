Youth snatches mobile, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for snatching a mobile phone from a girl. The complainant had reported that an unknown person snatched her mobile phone near the Judicial Academy in Sector 43. The police had registered a case and later, the suspect, identified as Vikas, a resident of Milak village in Mohali district, was arrested. TNS

Batteries stolen from vehicles

Chandigarh: Thieves stole batteries of six vehicles parked in Mani Majra and two from a canter in Daria. According to the police, complainant Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Dera Sahib, Mani Majra, reported that the battery of his car and those of five other vehicles parked near Shivalik Garden, were stolen between January 22 and 24. In another incident, complainant Amarnath Mallah reported that two batteries were stolen from a canter parked at Daria on the intervening night of January 23 and 24. TNS

Theft at shop in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Coins worth around Rs50,000 were stolen from the cash box of a confectionery shop at the motor market, Mani Majra. The theft was reported on the intervening night of January 23 and 24. The police have registered a case on a complaint of Deepak Kumar. TNS

Servant booked for theft

Chandigarh: A domestic help has been booked for allegedly stealing a laptop from a woman’s house in Sector 35. A case has been registered against the suspect, Shibu, a resident of Mohlai, at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Peddler held with heroin

Chandigarh: A drug peddler has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with 50 gm of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Panna, a native of Kulu district in Himachal Pradesh. He was nabbed from Sector 31. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Harmanjit logs win in tennis

Mohali: Top seed Harmanjit Singh defeated Kulish Chhonkar (8-1) in the boys’ U-18 first round match on the opening day of the Roots-AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship, on Tuesday. Vansh Sharma also marched ahead by defeating Maharashtra’s Ayaan Qureshi (8-5), whereas Pragun Thakur defeated Aryan Aggarwal (8-3). Agnivesh Bhardwaj also moved to the next round by defeating Tanav Gupta (8-0). Chandigarh’s Kartik Sunil Kumar defeated Gurbaaz Singh (8-7(5)). In the girls’ U-16 first round matches, Akshita Vashisht defeated Mokshika Yadav (8-3) and Akshdha Sharma overpowered Kritika Sharma (8-5). Delhi’s Kanak Shekhawat also moved to the next round by defeating Mankirat Kaur (8-3) and Rasha Saini Sood ousted Florence Bhumak (8-7(4)). Akshita Vashisht won her girls’ U-18 tie by defeating Poonam (8-2). Ira Chadha defeated Kritika Singh (8-5), Kritika Sharma defeated Mokshika Yadav (8-6) and MehakPreet Kaur outplayed Mannat (8-5). Saravnoor Kaur logged (8-4) win over Snigdha Pandey and Kanak Shekhawat defeated Rasha Saini Sood (8-1). TNS

15,400 appear for online exam

Chandigarh: As many as 15,400 undergraduate and postgraduate students appeared on the second day of Panjab University online odd semester examinations on Tuesday. Dr Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination, said 47 examinations for undergraduate courses and 18 of postgraduate courses were conducted. The examinations were conducted smoothly as per the plan and no untoward incident was reported, he said.

Colours of republic

The open hand monument located at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border lit up in Tricolour hues on the eve of Republic Day in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR

Authorities in deep slumber

Potholes pose a threat to commuters on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Decathlon, Zirakpur, on Tuesday. A major portion of the highway from the Singhpura light point to the Metro store has also developed potholes after the recent rain. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL