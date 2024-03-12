Youth stabbed at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed by a few miscreants at Dadu Majra Colony. Sawan, a resident of Sector 25, alleged that Sahil, Sagar, Konda, Khajji and others picked a quarrel with him and during which he was stabbed. He was admitted to the Government Multi-specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Accident victim dies

Panchkula: Gulshan of Raipur Rani was killed after being hit by a scooter near the Punjab National Bank office here on March 7. He died during treatment at the PGI. The police have registered a case against an unidentified scooter rider under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. — TNS

Man assaulted, case registered

Chandigarh: A Panchkula resident was reportedly attacked by a group of assailants near Housing Board light point. Complainant Mohammad Israr alleged Vishal, Kaushal and five unknown persons attacked one Hans Raj (25) with sticks at the auto stand. The victim was admitted to the PGI. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station. TNS

Bag containing cash, gold stolen

Chandigarh: An unidentified person reportedly stole a woman's bag from Khukhrain Bhawan, Sector 35. The complainant, a native of Uttarakhand, reported that her bag containing gold jewellery, a mobile phone and Rs 3,000 was stolen. A case has been registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS

PGI doc gets IAP Oration award

Chandigarh: Dr Monica Chhabra, a senior physiotherapist at the PGIMER, has been honored with the prestigious IAP Oration award at the 61st National Conference of Physiotherapists held in Dehradun recently. She was awarded for her outstanding work during her career spanning 20 years. She has a PhD to her credit in the pioneering work of 3D analysis of human locomotion. TNS

Sahil, Bhagirathi win half marathon

Chandigarh: Sahil and Bhagirathi won a half marathon in the men and women category, respectively, organised by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Jagdev Singh won the men's 10km event, while Anjali won in the women's category. Abuzar Khan and Khushi Sharma won the 5km even of men and women, respectively. The participants were awarded prizes by Dr Jaskiran Kaur, Director, NMIMS. TNS

Ropar lads beat Mohali in cricket

Mohali: Ropar District Cricket Association defeated S Tinku Cricket Academy, Mohali, by 207 runs in the 4th Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial Seniors Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Ropar team scored 289/6 in 45 overs with the help of Dev Amrit Pal Singh (128) and Karman Preet Singh (50). Arslan Khan and Kabir Kohli claimed two wickets each. In reply, the Mohali team bundled out at 82. TNS

Rupinder wins golf meet

Chandigarh: Rupinder Singh won the open category title with a score of 76 on the concluding day of the CSR Reddy Memorial Civil Services Golf Meet organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association. Aaditya Gupta (77) claimed the second position and Rajinder Mina (80) third. In the retired officers' category (below 70), Mahindra Singh Deo, Rakesh Jolly and Parminder Singh Sodhi claimed top spots. In veterans' above 70-year category, Kulwaran Singh, PS Pruthi and Bhupinder Singh won. TNS

Vijay claims gold in cycling event

Chandigarh: Vijay Parkash claimed first position by clocking 44 minutes and 20.819 seconds (44:20.819s) to win the men's U-23 (elite), during the Chandigarh State Cycling Championship. Rakshit Joshi finished second and Madhav Dutta claimed third position. In the downhill race, Anuj Sharma and Jitesh Thakur claimed medals. Arnav Jain won the boys' sub junior (2 laps) event, followed by Anav and Prince Kumar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.