Zirakpur: Youth stabbed with pen in drunken scuffle, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 8

A scuffle between two drunk youths near the Baltana police post in the wee hours of Monday ended in the death of one of them. The 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death with a pen.

Assailant arrested from Gazipur road The deceased, identified as Amroha native Amit Kumar, who resided in shanties near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, worked as a labourer. The assailant, Lakhan (22), also a labourer, was arrested from the Gazipur road on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Amroha native Amit Kumar, who resided in shanties near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, worked as a labourer.

The assailant, Lakhan (22), also a labourer, was today arrested from the Gazipur road.

The duo was consuming alcohol on the rooftop of a showroom near the police post last night when they entered into an argument, which soon turned into a scuffle. Lakhan, who is married and has a child, hit Amit in the neck with a pen. Amit fell down but Lakhan kept on hitting him.

The kin of the deceased found him dead in the morning.

The Baltana police post in-charge, Mandeep Singh, said a case of murder had been registered against Lakhan on a statement of the deceased’s brother, Rahul.

During interrogation, the suspect told the police that he attacked Amit with a pen and fled the spot around 1am.

The police said the suspect would be produced before the court tomorrow.

#Zirakpur