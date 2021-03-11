Zirakpur: Youth stabbed with pen in drunken scuffle, dies

Zirakpur, August 8
A scuffle between two drunk youths near the Baltana police post in the wee hours of Monday ended in the death of one of them. The 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death with a pen.
Assailant arrested from Gazipur road
The deceased, identified as Amroha native Amit Kumar, who resided in shanties near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, worked as a labourer. The assailant, Lakhan (22), also a labourer, was arrested from the Gazipur road on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Amroha native Amit Kumar, who resided in shanties near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, worked as a labourer.
The assailant, Lakhan (22), also a labourer, was today arrested from the Gazipur road.
The duo was consuming alcohol on the rooftop of a showroom near the police post last night when they entered into an argument, which soon turned into a scuffle. Lakhan, who is married and has a child, hit Amit in the neck with a pen. Amit fell down but Lakhan kept on hitting him.
The kin of the deceased found him dead in the morning.
The Baltana police post in-charge, Mandeep Singh, said a case of murder had been registered against Lakhan on a statement of the deceased’s brother, Rahul.
During interrogation, the suspect told the police that he attacked Amit with a pen and fled the spot around 1am.
The police said the suspect would be produced before the court tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...