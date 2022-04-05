Youth stabs 40-yr-old woman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 40-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed by a youth near her house at Kajheri village. The complainant, Shakila, alleged that Jalaludin, alias Rihan (25), stabbed her in the stomach. Police sources said the suspect was earlier a tenant of the victim. He later shifted to Khizrabaad village in Mohali district. On Sunday, the victim had called the suspect to meet her near her house. The duo entered into an altercation following which the suspect stabbed her. TNS

Rs6 lakh stolen from house

Dera Bassi: Miscreants broke the locks of a house in College Colony and stole Rs6 lakh and jewellery worth Rs7 lakh. In his complaint, house owner Ramnath Sharma said he had locked his house and gone to Chandigarh with his family. When he returned on April 4, he found the locks broken. The police are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby houses. TNS

Youth arrested with opium

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth has been arrested with 326-gm opium. A team of the Sector 11 police station was patrolling near the underbridge on the road separating Sector 11 and 15 on Monday evening, when they nabbed the suspect, identified as Harpal Verma, a native of Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered opium from him. A case has been registered. TNS

Man held in drugs case

Ambala: The CIA-II unit of the Ambala police arrested a man with 8,820 narcotic tablets and capsules on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Sahil of Ambala Cantonment, was arrested on a tip-off near Shastri Colony. A case was registered at the Parao police station. He was produced before a court on Monday, which sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

Health facilities reviewed

Mohali: Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur reviewed healthcare facilities being provided to people at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dera Bassi and the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli. She asked the entire staff, including the officers, to have a cordial relation with patients and not to react sharply even if unpleasant situations emerge. She said a good doctor-patient relationship would lead to frequent, quality information about the patient’s disease and better health care for the patient. She said punctuality and discipline must be maintained in every hospital and timely attendance of staff was mandatory. Senior Medical Officer Sangeeta Jain was present during the inspection.