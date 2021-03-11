Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 28

A retired Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, was attacked with a knife by an unidentified youth at his house in Sector 7 here in the afternoon yesterday. Amar Pratap Kackria (77) suffered injuries on his neck and left arm.

Kakria, in his statement to the police, said around 2.45 pm, a youth, who had covered his face, trespassed on the premises of his house. When he questioned him, the boy tried to enter the house. When he tried to stop the boy, the latter hit him on his neck with a knife. As he tried to save himself, the boy again hit him on his left arm and neck. When he raised the alarm, the assailant threw the knife there and threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, his grandson Samarth, son Vikrant and his wife Shilpa Kackria arrived there and admitted him to a hospital in Sector 22.

Vikrant said in CCTV footage, it was seen that the assailant used to watch him as he came home for lunch between 2:15 pm and 3 pm daily. He was seen waiting near a park and as soon as he left the house in his car, the youth tried to enter the house.

A case has been registered. Investigating officer Satinder said they had got the CCTV footage of many places but the boy could not be identified as his face was covered. He said investigation was on to identity the assailant.