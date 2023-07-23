Youth threatens to kill Instagram friend, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of the Chandigarh police has arrested a 20-year-old Gurugram man for allegedly threatening to kill a city-based girl that he had met on Instagram back in 2020.

The police have identified the accused as Himanshu Jangra, a resident of Sohna, Gurugram. He reportedly made friends with the girl online, and they both grew closer as time went by. The youth would occasionally come all the way from the millennium city of India to Chandigarh just to meet her in person.

However, their relationship went south earlier this year as Jangra started hurling abuses at the girl and her family. He reportedly also started to coerce her into tying the knot with him.

The youth also threatened to upload some obscene images of the girl on social media. He created multiple accounts on Instagram to send the girl and some members of her family explicit content. Jangra then took it up a notch as he threatened to do the girl to death on her birthday, which falls on July 22.

A case was registered in this regard and the police nabbed the accused. His cell phone has also been confiscated.

