Youth warned against drug use

Panchkula, September 16
Under the Drug-Free Haryana campaign, the State Narcotics Control Bureau is organising awareness programmes everyday to make the youth and students stay away from the menace.
As part of the series, a one-day anti-drug awareness programme was organised at Government Polytechnic Institute, Nanakpur, where Dr Ashok Kumar Verma, awareness programme and rehabilitation in charge of the bureau, apprised students of the ill-effects of drugs. He warned the youth that these things acted like poison.
