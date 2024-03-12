Youth world cup: Local pugilists win laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Three local pugilists bagged laurels for the city by claiming a bronze medal each at the Youth World Boxing Cup at Budva (Montenegro), which concluded on Monday. Local boxer Krishpal won third position in the 51kg event, while Sagar Jhakar achieved the feat in the 60kg category. Nidhi claimed the third position in the women’s 54kg event. Aditya Raj (another local boxer) participated in the World Cup.

All four boxers train at the Sector 56 Sports Complex under UT Sports Department coach Dr Bhagwant Singh. While Jhakar is a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, Nidhi and Raj are pursuing their studies from DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. Krishpal is a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35.

Earlier, Sagar had claimed a silver medal each in Panjab University Inter-College Boxing Championship, North Zone Inter-University Boxing Meet and All-India Inter-University Boxing Meet. Krishpal won gold medal in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) nationals. Pal, had also represented India in the Junior Asian Boxing Championship, at Amman (Jordan). He is a former winner of the Junior National Championship and represented the country in the 2021 Asian Championship. After his father’s demise, his elder brother Gaurav Pal takes care of the boxer.

