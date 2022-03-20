Youths attack labourers in Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

A group of labourers from Bihar was allegedly attacked with glass bottles by 8-10 youths in Raipur Rani.

The suspects have been identified as Kukkad, Pardeep, Sandeep, Nishant, Abhi and other unidentified persons. A case has been registered. The police have arrested Pardeep and Sandeep.

In his complaint to the police, Amarjit Kumar (20), a native of Bihar who works at a factory, stated that they were dancing to the Bhojpuri tunes being played on the DJ. A group of youths came there on motorcycles and told the DJ to play Punjabi music. The complainant and his fellow labourers objected to it. The suspects felt offended and started abusing them. One of the suspects, Kukkad, then slapped Kumar. “Labourers tried to stop him but he smashed a glass bottle on Kumar’s head. Kukkad attacked everyone who tried to intervene,” the FIR read, quoting the complainant.

As the victim and his fellow labourers screamed for help, the suspects ran towards the factory gate. “Then, Pardeep came with an axe and threatened to kill the victim and others if they dared to touch any of them,” the FIR.

As the number of labourers swelled, the suspects rushed towards motorcycles. Before fleeing, they also attacked three labourers of an adjoining factory as they believed them to be the victim’s friends. The police were called up and those injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani. —