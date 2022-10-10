Youth's body found at Mohali village, cops suspect foul play

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 9

The body of a youth was found in mysterious conditions at Shahimajra village here this morning.

Passersby noticed the body of an unidentified youth, apparently in his early 20s, with injury marks on the face at a secluded place in the village.

Suspecting foul play, the police have started an investigation. Cops have found a backpack near the body. It had documents bearing the name of Ankit, 23, a resident of Jind.

Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been initiated, the police said.

Hit-and-run cases

In a case of hit-and-run, a two-wheeler rider died while the pillion rider sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle near the Phase 8 Industrial Area on Sunday. In another incident, a pedestrian died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday. The victim was crossing the road near the Phase 8 Industrial Area when the incident took place. Separate cases have been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

