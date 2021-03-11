Youths ends his life

Zirakpur: A 21-year-old mahant allegedly committed suicide at a paying guest accommodation on the Patiala road here on Friday. The deceased, identified as Mahi, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. ASI Rajinder Singh said they received information that someone had committed suicide in Sheikh Residency PG on the Patiala road. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.
