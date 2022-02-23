Youth’s Murder: Main accused lands in Panchkula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 22

The Panchkula police on Monday claimed to have arrested the main accused for murdering a youth at Majri Chowk in Panchkula on September 27.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar, a resident of Badka Niyanwala village in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. He was today produced in a court, which sent him to four-day police custody.

On a complaint of Rinku, a resident of Power Colony, Sector 19, a case under Sections 148, 149, 302, 307 and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 7 police station. The police have already arrested six persons in the case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Further investigations in the case were on, the police said.