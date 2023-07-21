Youths shot at with airgun

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

Two youths were shot at with an airgun by two juveniles following an altercation over a trivial matter at the Sector 46 market last evening.

The police said the victims, identified Kashish and Anurag, both residents of Sector 46, drove to the market to get some fast food. The two juveniles were already present there. As the victims parked their car, they exchanged stares with the suspects. This seemingly trivial matter escalated when the suspects started taking pictures of the victims’ car. Heated arguments ensued, during which one of the juveniles pulled out an airgun and shot at the victims.

One of the victims suffered four pellet injuries on the head. The other was hit in the chest and one pellet grazed past his ear. The two juveniles were nabbed on the spot and the victims were taken to the hospital.

The police said the suspects were apprehended and a case under the Arms Act had been registered against them.

One of the suspects is a government school student and the other studies in Class XII at a private school. Both have been sent to the Juvenile Home.