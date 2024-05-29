You’ve tried all, give chance to BJP this time: Rajnath Singh in Kurali

Tribune News Service

Kurali, May 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally at Dasehra Ground while campaigning in the favour of Subhash Sharma, the BJP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

The Defence Minister said for the well-being of Punjab, it was very important for BJP to win. He said, “Punjabis have tried every party, but all of them betrayed them. Hence, the electorate must give a chance to (Narendra) Modi this time.”

During the rally, Rajnath Singh targeted both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for betraying the people of Punjab.

Rajnath Singh said, “Today, India holds such a position in the world where all countries look at it with respect. Our enemy countries do not dare to look towards our nation.”

Pointing towards Pakistan, Singh said, “Do not worry, very soon PoK will also be brought back. Now, the situation is that our brothers and sisters in PoK themselves have started demanding that they wanted to be with India.” He said, “If Pakistan cannot eliminate terror factories on its soil, we are ready to provide help. The Indian Army will not hesitate in taking action against the enemies not only within its territory, but also across the border if needed.”

Underlining the need for India to emerge as a world power, Rajnath Singh said, “India’s defence exports were around Rs 600-800 crore in 2014 and today it has crossed Rs 31,000 crore. In the next five years, we expect it to take beyond Rs 50,000 crore.”

Rejecting the opposition’s allegations of Chinese infiltration, the Defence Minister said, “No country can occupy even an inch of our land.” He said if China tried to indulge in any kind of mischief, the Indian Army was fully capable of giving a befitting reply.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Rajnath Singh