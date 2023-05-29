YPS student Saanvi scales highest Oz peak

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 28

Saanvi Sood, a student of Yadavindra Public School, set a new record in mountaineering by hoisting the Tricolour on Mount Kosciusko, the highest peak in Australia.

She had started the journey for the final summit along with her father Deepak Sood on May 26. Last year, at the age of seven, she had scaled the Mount Everest base camp and Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of South Africa.

“Climbing Mount Kosciuszko during harsh weather conditions in winters is as difficult as climbing other high peaks of the world. The temperature at the top was around -12 °C, wind pressure extremely high and the depth of the snow 7 to 10 feet all around,” said Saanvi.

With this feat, Saanvi has scaled two of the seven highest peaks in the world.