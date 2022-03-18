Yuvraj in pole position from T4th

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu ruled the roost with a phenomenal 9-under 61, the week’s best score so far, to move into a three-shot lead at 17-under 193 after round three of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being played at Tollygunge Club.

The Chandigarh-based Sandhu (67-65-61), who was sixth on the PGTI merit list last year after an outstanding season that featured his maiden win and 11 other top-10s, went error-free to climb from overnight tied-4th into pole position.

Sandhu was one short of Kolkata golfer Indrajit Bhalotia’s course record of 60 set by the latter at the Warren Open in 1998. Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (64-70-62), playing at his home course, shot an equally impressive 62 which featured an eagle-two on the 15th to rise nine spots to tied second at 14-under 196. Shamim Khan (66-65-65) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68-65) signed cards of 65 to continue in tied second place for the second day in succession. Round two leader Rahil Gangjee returned a 67 to end the third day in fifth place at 13-under 197.

Honey Baisoya also fired a 62 to zoom 23 spots to seventh position at 10-under 200.

Sri Lanka’s Vijitha Bandara fired a hole-in-one on the eighth during his round of 70 to be placed tied 10th at eight-under 202. Kolkata’s SSP Chawrasia (66), too, occupied tied 10th place. Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh struck a 71 to be tied 16th at 6-under 204.

Sandhu picked up his fourth birdie of the day on the eighth with a 40-foot conversion from a tough position on the green which gave his round another boost. He then went on to add five more birdies including a tap-in on the 14th where he almost holed out his approach shot. He also made an exceptional par-save with an up and down on the 16th after being unsettled by the wind. —