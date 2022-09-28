Yuvraj tied 11th on Day 1 of golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu dropped to tied 11th position on the opening day of the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2022.

Gurugram-based professional Dhruv Sheoran, playing at his home course, struck a 4-under 68 to take the clubhouse lead on day one of the golf tourney.

As many 19 golfers out of a total of 124 were yet to finish their rounds. The five golfers, who bunched in tied second place, were Deepinder Singh Kullar and Sunhit Bishnoi from DLF Golf & Country Club, Bengaluru’s Trishul Chinnappa and Mhow-based duo of Om Prakash Chouhan and Mukesh Kumar.

Sheoran capitalised on his hot short-game in round one even as he struggled with his drives. Sheoran, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, was one-over through his first six holes but then rallied with birdies on the 17th, 18th and first where he left himself some short putts.

Sandhu was tied 11th at 72, Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied 44th at 75 and Jyoti Randhawa was tied 71st at 77.

