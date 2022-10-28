‘Zero waste’ Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh this time

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 27

It will be a ‘zero waste’ Chrysanthemum Show this time. The entire floral waste, along with other garbage, will be processed after the event at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, into environment-friendly products.

Products such as incense sticks and “diyas” will be made out of the floral waste, which, earlier used to be dumped at a landfill.

Councillor Saurabh Joshi, who is a member of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), which approved a proposal to this effect at a meeting today, said, “The aim behind the initiative is we set an example in Swachhta. The event should leave behind no waste at all. The entire waste will be transported to various facilities for recycling.” The civic body is already collecting flowers and garlands offered at religious places to make “dhoop” (incense) out of these. The city produces 450 kg of floral waste per day, which rises to 700 kg per day during the festive season. There are 156 locations, including religious places, banquet halls and florists, from where the floral waste is collected.

Joshi said, “Participants will be allocated stalls to display their flowers at the show. It is also being planned to engage a live band for the event. A big screen may also be put up to highlight the relevance of the show.”

The MC has prepared an estimate of Rs 11.17 lakh for the event. Various flower competitions will be organised during the show. Individuals and organisations can take part in the three-day annual show to be held from December 2 to 4.

Agenda items approved at F&CC meeting

Repair or replacement of floor tiles and electrical features at the zig-zag and oval-shaped fountains at the Rose Garden, Sector 16

Landscaping work at the Fragrance Garden, Sector 36

Landscaping work at the graveyard for Muslims, Sector 25

