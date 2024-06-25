Zimbabwe Tour: Abhishek Sharma gets India call, Gill to debut as captain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Amritsar’s Abhishek Sharma, who hogged the limelight with his power-packed batting skills, will make his Team India debut under the captaincy of Mohali’s Shubhman Gill, who will lead the team for the first time in his career, in the five-T20 international tour of Zimbabwe.

A dream come true “I saw my name on the big screen during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. This is a happy moment for me. I am playing cricket to make this dream come true,” said Abhishek Sharma.

Sharma, who is playing at Mohali in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, got the news as his team logged a 55-run win in the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a 15-member squad for the Zimbabwe tour from July 6 to 14 in Harare. Sharma had a stunning season while opening for the IPL outfit Sunrisers Hyderabad, as he scored 484 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 204.22. He also shot 42 sixes, which is the most in the season. He had also played an important role in Punjab’s run to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title (last year), with 485 runs at a strike rate of 192.46 as an opener. The left-hand all-rounder is currently captaining the Agri King’s Knights in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup.

“It feels great to get this opportunity. Finally, my hard work has paid off. I will give my best and perform well for India,” said Sharma. Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Secretary Dilsher Khanna also congratulated him.

Sharma is mentored by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Big leap for Gill

Gill, who led the Gujarat Titans this IPL season, missed the final squad berth for the T20 World Cup with the BCCI preferring the inclusion of all-rounders in the team. However, in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav for the Zimbabwe tour, Mohali’s Gill has been picked by the BCCI. The Indian team will have two players from Punjab.

